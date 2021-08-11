Pakistan desires to further enhance bilateral coop with Ukraine: FM

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:22 AM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday emphasized that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Ukraine and desired to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including political, trade and investment, defence, education and culture

The foreign minister held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan's focus on geo-economics as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated the importance of augmenting economic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine.

He underlined the need for the Pakistan-Ukraine business Council to play an instrumental role in this regard.

The two foreign ministers agreed to hold the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and inaugural session of Pakistan-Ukrainian Joint Economic Commission in September 2021.

"The telephone conversation was in the spirit of Pakistan-Ukraine friendly relations. Our ties are underpinned by close bilateral cooperation and collaboration on issues of regional and global importance," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

They stressed the importance of exchanging high-level visits between the two countries to boost bilateral relations further.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Foreign Minister Kuleba extended invitations to each other to undertake bilateral visits and also agreed to remain in regular contact.

