Pakistan desires to further solidify parliamentary, economic cooperation with Belarus: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that Pakistan considered Belarus a valuable friend and desired to further solidify the bilateral relations through enhanced parliamentary and economic cooperation with Belarus

He expressed these views while talking to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas, who called on him here, said a press release. The Ambassador of Belarus in Pakistan was also present in the meeting.

The speaker said that Pakistani legislature was keen to cement its ties with Parliament of Belarus.

He said that Belarus and Pakistani business communities were in regular contact and had inked various agreements for mutual cooperation. He stressed the need for regular interaction between Parliamentarians of both countries and said that parliamentary engagement could play a pivotal role to bring the both nations closer.

He observed that Pakistan-Belarus relations were becoming multifaceted and acquiring greater depth due to engagement of political hierarchies and business communities of the both countries. He said that Pakistan Parliament was ready to extend all out support for implementing the agreement signed between the both countries.

While mentioning about the importance of CPEC in the region, the NA speaker expressed his hope that CPEC would prove a harbinger for success and development for the region and for the world in coming years.

This project will pave way for enhancing mutual trade and it will open new avenues for employment.

He said that Pakistan was determined to complete this project at the earliest so that its positive impact be spread in other countries of the world. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas said that Belarus valued high its relations with Pakistan and wanted to further strengthen the existing relation through economic and diplomatic relations.

He said that Pakistan was one of first country among those which recognized the independent status of Belarus after dissolution of Soviet Union. He mentioned that inter-parliamentary relation between the both nations would cement the mutual ties between the two countries.

Later on the outgoing Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Honardoost paid a farewell call on with the Speaker National Assembly at Parliament House this afternoon.

The Speaker appreciated the services of out-going Ambassador for strengthening the harmonious relations between brotherly countries. He said that Pakistan and Iran are tied with strong bond of religious, cultural and neighborly relations and Pakistan values its ties with Iran. He said that both the countries have similar perceptions and views on important regional and international issues.

He appreciated Iranian government support for the cause of Kashmir as Kashmiries are being suppressed under the brutalities of Indians and this issue has become a flash point for the peace of the region.

He expressed his dismay over the desecration of the Holy Quran and stressed on the need for mutual cooperation among all Islamic countries to confront this kind of Islam-phobiac hatred. He also stressed on the need for regular interaction between the parliamentarians of the both countries.

The out-going Iranian Ambassador thanked the Speaker for his kind remarks and expressed his feeling that the treasure of the good memories he has with this nation will remain with him forever. He appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani government to maintain peace in the region. He said that both nations are now closer than ever due to mutual efforts on behalf of both states.