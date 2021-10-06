UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires To Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties With UK

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral ties with UK

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan desired to further strengthen bilateral ties with the United Kingdom in economic, trade and political spheres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan desired to further strengthen bilateral ties with the United Kingdom in economic, trade and political spheres.

He said Pakistan and UK enjoyed deep-rooted and multi-dimensional ties.

The foreign minister was talking to Member of British Parliament of Pakistani origin Lord Wajid Khan who called on him. They discussed Pakistan-UK bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interests, a press release said.

The foreign minister said that he had apprised his British counterpart about the evolving situation in Afghanistan, grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the dangers posed to region.

During his visit to UK, he also held special meetings with heads of foreign relations and defence committees of UK parliament, he added.

Qureshi also appreciated the role of British parliamentarians of Pakistani origin for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue in their parliament.

Lord Wajid Khan lauded foreign minister's visit to UK and also commended the foreign minister's efforts for removing Pakistan from the red list.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Parliament Visit Jammu United Kingdom Wajid Khan From

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

7 minutes ago
 Agri development, farmers welfare govt's top prior ..

Agri development, farmers welfare govt's top priorities: Saqib

7 minutes ago
 NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

14 minutes ago
 IGP directs to ensure implementation on NAP

IGP directs to ensure implementation on NAP

14 minutes ago
 Taliban's Foreign Minister Discusses Aid to Afghan ..

Taliban's Foreign Minister Discusses Aid to Afghan Children With UN Delegation

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.