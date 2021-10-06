Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral ties with UK

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan desired to further strengthen bilateral ties with the United Kingdom in economic, trade and political spheres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan desired to further strengthen bilateral ties with the United Kingdom in economic, trade and political spheres.

He said Pakistan and UK enjoyed deep-rooted and multi-dimensional ties.

The foreign minister was talking to Member of British Parliament of Pakistani origin Lord Wajid Khan who called on him. They discussed Pakistan-UK bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interests, a press release said.

The foreign minister said that he had apprised his British counterpart about the evolving situation in Afghanistan, grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the dangers posed to region.

During his visit to UK, he also held special meetings with heads of foreign relations and defence committees of UK parliament, he added.

Qureshi also appreciated the role of British parliamentarians of Pakistani origin for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue in their parliament.

Lord Wajid Khan lauded foreign minister's visit to UK and also commended the foreign minister's efforts for removing Pakistan from the red list.