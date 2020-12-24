UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Desires To Further Strengthen Its Relations With Republic Of Korea: President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan highly valued its ties with the Republic of Korea and wanted to further take the relations to a higher trajectory in all areas of mutual interest.

He said both the countries had enormous potential in the area of trade and measures were needed to increase the existing volume of trade.

The president made these remarks in a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Kwak Sung-kyu, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He emphasized the need to encourage cultural and political exchanges which could bring the two countries further closer.

The president said Pakistan was an important destination for religious tourism as it had large number of Buddhist artifacts and people from South Korea could visit these sites.

He also appreciated the increase in Economic Cooperation Development Fund by the Republic of Korea for energy and infrastructure projects. The president congratulated the outgoing ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and lauded his efforts in expanding bilateral relations.\932

