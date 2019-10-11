Pakistan desires to further strengthen ties with Norway: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Norway and desired to strengthen its relations in all spheres, especially in political, economic and educational fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Norway and desired to strengthen its relations in all spheres, especially in political, economic and educational fields.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Norway Kjell-Gurnar Erikson at the Parliament House on Friday.

The Chairman Senate underscored the need for high level visits and parliamentary exchanges to further deepen bilateral cooperation as well as to develop understanding for each other on important global and regional developments.

He observed that parliamentary friendship groups could play a robust role in bringing two nations further closer.

Regarding investment, the Chairman Senate said that Norway had been a promising partner for investment and development cooperation in Pakistan. He stressed the need to enhance trade volume from its current level.

The Chairman Senate also briefed the ambassador about the situation prevailing in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that worst humanitarian crisis has erupted in the occupied valley due to long-drawn curfew and lockdown.

"Women, children and elderly people are the worst sufferers and there is no communication network," he said.

There was shortage of medicine, food items and other necessities in the area, he added.

He said that global community must come forward to play its role in ending the crisis.

"Pakistan wants peace in the region and beyond, however, unfortunately the Indian side took steps which proved detrimental to regional stability and peace,"Chairman Senate remarked.

Norwegian Ambassador also termed the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir highly worrisome and called for resolving the issue through peaceful means.

The Chairman Senate informed the ambassador that steps were being taken for promotion of game of football in Pakistan. He said assistance and support from Norwegian experience in the game would be welcomed to benefit the local football associations.

Norwegian Ambassador assured his cooperation in this regard while appreciating the initiative of the Chairman Senate. He said that football associations of the two sides could engage with each other to promote the game of football in Pakistan.

The Ambassador informed that Pakistani diaspora in Norway was playingactive role in development of Norway. He said that Pakistanis were makinga mark in different fields of life.