Pakistan Desires To Have Permanent Peace, Prosperity In Afghanistan: Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that Pakistan has a great desire to have permanent peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Afghans who have been living in different areas of Pakistan without valid documents are being returned to Afghanistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The caretaker government has launched a crackdown against illegal foreigners living in this country without registration after the deadline given to them, he said.

Bugti said Pakistan had been hosting a large number of Afghan refugees since long.

In reply to a question about terrorism activities, he said some Afghans were found involved in criminal activities, therefore action had been taken to nab such illegal people living in different parts of the country.

Pakistan has already invited the international community and investors to visit the country to explore business and trade with valid visas and documents, he said.

