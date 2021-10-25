UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires To Maintain Bilateral, Long Term Multi-domain Ties With Canada: COAS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:49 PM

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace and stability in the Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS reiterated that there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis together with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

