Pakistan Desires To Maintain Tradition Of Bilateral Engagement With US: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:21 PM

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, who called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi has said that appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States.

He was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, who called on him, in Rawalpindi on Friday.

General Bajwa reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

