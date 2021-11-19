UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires To Maintain Tradition Of Bilateral Engagement, Enduring Ties With Bahrain: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and enduring relationship with Bahrain

The Army Chief expressed these view during a call on paid by Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

