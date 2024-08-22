Open Menu

Pakistan Desires To Revive Partnership With Germany Back To Its Glorious Past: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan desires to revive partnership with Germany back to its glorious past: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze here wherein he expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to revive its partnership with Germany back to its glorious past.

In the meeting, the prime minister appreciated Germany's longstanding support for Pakistan's socioeconomic development, according to a PM Office press release.

He said that Pakistan and Germany had a history of mutually beneficial commercial and economic ties and lauded Germany’s role in Pakistan’s industrial development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan's commitment to sustainable development, climate change mitigation, and economic growth while sharing his government’s priorities including structural reforms for the country's economic revival.

Minister Schulze conveyed the greetings of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the prime minister and reaffirmed Germany's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, particularly in trade, investment, and development cooperation.

She also shared that Germany was keen to increase its support for Pakistan's renewable energy sector and climate resilience initiatives.

The two sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral economic cooperation, including increased trade, investment, IT and technology transfer as well as export of skilled labor. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the situation in Gaza and the Ukraine conflict.

Minister Schulze also extended an invitation to the prime minister on behalf of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to attend the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in October.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and ministers for planning, economic affairs, commerce, and minister of state for IT.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Ukraine Gaza German Germany Hamburg October Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan