Pakistan desires to revive partnership with Germany back to its glorious past: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze here wherein he expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to revive its partnership with Germany back to its glorious past.

In the meeting, the prime minister appreciated Germany's longstanding support for Pakistan's socioeconomic development, according to a PM Office press release.

He said that Pakistan and Germany had a history of mutually beneficial commercial and economic ties and lauded Germany’s role in Pakistan’s industrial development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan's commitment to sustainable development, climate change mitigation, and economic growth while sharing his government’s priorities including structural reforms for the country's economic revival.

Minister Schulze conveyed the greetings of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the prime minister and reaffirmed Germany's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, particularly in trade, investment, and development cooperation.

She also shared that Germany was keen to increase its support for Pakistan's renewable energy sector and climate resilience initiatives.

The two sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral economic cooperation, including increased trade, investment, IT and technology transfer as well as export of skilled labor. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the situation in Gaza and the Ukraine conflict.

Minister Schulze also extended an invitation to the prime minister on behalf of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to attend the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in October.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and ministers for planning, economic affairs, commerce, and minister of state for IT.