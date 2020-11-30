UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Desires To Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Egypt: President Alvi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan desires to strengthen bilateral ties with Egypt: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan attached great significance to its ties with Egypt and desired to further promote and diversify bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interests.

The President said both countries enjoyed close relations which needed to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, cultural and defence.

He made these remarks while talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Egypt Sajid Bilal, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President felicitated the Ambassador-designate on his appointment as Pakistan's Ambassador to Egypt and expressed the confidence that he would make concerted efforts for improvement of bilateral relations with Egypt.

He expressed confidence that the ambassador would focus on enhancing economic and defence cooperation.

The President asked the envoy designate to work for improving the image of the country during his tenure in Egypt.

He also asked him to highlight Kashmir issue in the host country, particularly the atrocities being committed by India against the Muslim population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

