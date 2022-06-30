Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Bhutan: Foreign Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met with Bhutanese ambassador designate Rinchen Kuentsyl (non-resident) on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met with Bhutanese ambassador designate Rinchen Kuentsyl (non-resident) on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary underlined Pakistan's desire to further strengthen friendly ties with Bhutan and upgrade cooperation in trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

He stressed importance of close cooperation in multilateral fora including South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).