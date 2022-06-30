UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires To Strengthen Ties With Bhutan: Foreign Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Bhutan: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met with Bhutanese ambassador designate Rinchen Kuentsyl (non-resident) on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met with Bhutanese ambassador designate Rinchen Kuentsyl (non-resident) on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary underlined Pakistan's desire to further strengthen friendly ties with Bhutan and upgrade cooperation in trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

He stressed importance of close cooperation in multilateral fora including South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Bhutan Asia

Recent Stories

President approves finance bill 2022

President approves finance bill 2022

3 minutes ago
 MoST refutes news item regarding approval of Natio ..

MoST refutes news item regarding approval of National Hemp Policy

3 minutes ago
 Arafat day sermon to be translated in 10 languages ..

Arafat day sermon to be translated in 10 languages

3 minutes ago
 Increased higher education budget reflect govt com ..

Increased higher education budget reflect govt commitment; Education Minister

3 minutes ago
 Oil market faces shortfall with G7 price cap plan: ..

Oil market faces shortfall with G7 price cap plan: Russia

2 hours ago
 Evil nexus of Israel and India planning "Metrics o ..

Evil nexus of Israel and India planning "Metrics of Control" in bleeding vale of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.