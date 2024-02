Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Mongolia: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Friday met the new Ambassador of Mongolia to Pakistan Tuvvshin Badral and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Friday met the new Ambassador of Mongolia to Pakistan Tuvvshin Badral and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Congratulating Ambassador Badral on his appointment, the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further deepen Pakistan-Mongolia relations, and strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.