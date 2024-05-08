Pakistan Desires To Strengthen Trade, Commerce Ties With Uzbekistan: Dar
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that Pakistan desired to enhance its ties with Uzbekistan in multiple sectors including trade and commerce.
The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Ishaq Dar and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is here on a two-day official visit.
On his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received the guest, which followed their one-on-one meeting.
The deputy prime minister said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed strong and friendly relations.
The Uzbek foreign minister expressed his pleasure in visiting Pakistan, saying they considered Pakistan their second home.
He said Uzbekistan greatly valued its relationship with Pakistan.
