Pakistan Desires To Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties With Rwanda: PM Shehbaz

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressing satisfaction over the growing trajectory of bilateral ties, said that Pakistan desired to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Rwanda in diverse fields, particularly trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda Ambassador Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan, welcomed the dignitary and conveyed his good wishes to President Paul Kagame and Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente of Rwanda.

He extended an invitation to President Kagame to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

The prime minister congratulated Rwanda on opening its resident Mission in Islamabad and said that it would prove instrumental in enhancing bilateral trade, particularly, through enhanced B2B interaction.

The Rwandan foreign minister thanked the prime minister for his kind wishes and said that Rwanda was keen to strengthen its trade and economic ties with Pakistan. A business delegation was accompanying him to Pakistan and had participated in a trade event in Lahore.

Both sides also discussed the multilateral cooperation at the United Nations.

Pakistan and Rwanda enjoy friendly and cordial ties underpinned by shared values, mutual trust and cooperation at international fora.

