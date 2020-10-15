Pakistan desires to transform bilateral ties into a strategic partnership with Russia: Dr Shahzad

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim Thursday said Pakistan greatly values its strong and multifaceted relations with Russia and desires to transform bilateral ties into a strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim Thursday said Pakistan greatly values its strong and multifaceted relations with Russia and desires to transform bilateral ties into a strategic partnership.

The Russian Ambassador Danila V Ganich called on the leader of the house in Senate in the Parliament House, said a press release.

Dr Shahzad observed that Pakistan and Russia have entered into a mutually-beneficial relationship, which is soon to set tone for regional geo-politics too.

He said new realities of the region and the world are changing, and both countries have realized the futuristic challenges.

"For Pakistan, Russia remains a key priority in our foreign policy, and we take great pleasure and we are very glad that in the past two decades the two countries' bilateral relations have made enormous progress", Dr Shahzad added.

He observed that Moscow and Islamabad actively interact in international organisations with our views on the core global issues coinciding or being very close.

He stressed that Pak-Russia relationship is not unidirectional or uni-dimensional but it is multi-dimensional.

He said there is a huge scope of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, business to business relations and people to people contacts.

He underscored the need for development of constructive relations between Russia and Pakistan is an important factor in ensuring regional stability and international security. Pakistan also greatly values cooperation with Russia in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, he said.

"We look at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a part of the larger project of Eurasian connectivity, which is bringing all countries of Eurasia together through a network of trade pacts, trade arrangements, railway lines, road networks, flights, etcetera" the senator said.

The Russian ambassador thanked the leader of the house for the warm remarks and said that Russian also values ties with Pakistan and there is desire from both sides to expand multifaceted relations.