Pakistan desires to upgrade its multifaceted ties, cooperation with Spain: FS

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood welcomed Spain's Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Jos A de Ory here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood welcomed Spain's Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Jos A de Ory here on Friday.

The foreign secretary stressed the importance Pakistan attached to multifaceted ties with Spain and underlined its desire to sustain the current momentum and further upgrade Pakistan-Spain cooperation in trade, investments, tourism and people to people contacts, the Foreign Office spokesperson said on twitter.