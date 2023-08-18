Open Menu

Pakistan Desirous Of Cordial Relations With Entire Int’l Community: Caretaker FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker FM

Jalil Abbas Jillani says CPEC is a major flagship programme of the economic development of the country, and we have completed many development projects under the CPEC during the past ten years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that Pakistan is desirous of having cordial relations with entire international community including China, the United States, European Union, Turkiye and Arab countries.

Jalil Abbas Jillani said they wanted to strengthen their economic relations with these countries as well.

Replying to a question about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Minister said he is proud of being a signatory of the CPEC in May 2013 during the Chinese Prime Minister's visit to Pakistan.

He said CPEC is a major flagship programme of the economic development of the country, and we have completed many development projects under the CPEC during the past ten years.

Jalil Abbas Jilani said the next phase of CPEC will also be quite significant for Pakistan and accelerating pace of work on projects being carried out under the CPEC in IT, Agriculture, Railways, and in other sectors while utilizing Chinese expertise will be our foremost priority.

The Caretaker Foreign Minister said we need to further improve our economic policy with focus on improving economic ties with all the countries including regional, and other major important countries.

He said we will also try our level best to further cement our economic ties with the United States, China and the European Union, which are the major trading partners of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Agriculture European Union Visit CPEC United States Turkish Lira May All Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

2 hours ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

2 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

2 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

2 hours ago
Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

5 hours ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan