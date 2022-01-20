Pakistan desirous of strengthening ties with Sudan: FM

Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Sudan Mir Behrose Reki Baloch called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday and discussed matters of interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Sudan Mir Behrose Reki Baloch called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday and discussed matters of interest.

The minister felicitated the ambassador designate on his new posting.

The foreign minister gave special instructions to Behrose Reki Baloch for strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sudan.

Qureshi said Pakistan gave special importance to the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sudan and was desirous of further solidifying the ties.

He stressed on further strengthening relations of Pakistan with Sudan in all fields including politics, commerce, culture and defence.

The ambassador-designate thanked the minister and assured of his efforts to promote ties between the two countries.