UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desirous Of Strengthening Ties With Sudan: FM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Pakistan desirous of strengthening ties with Sudan: FM

Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Sudan Mir Behrose Reki Baloch called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday and discussed matters of interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Sudan Mir Behrose Reki Baloch called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday and discussed matters of interest.

The minister felicitated the ambassador designate on his new posting.

The foreign minister gave special instructions to Behrose Reki Baloch for strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sudan.

Qureshi said Pakistan gave special importance to the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sudan and was desirous of further solidifying the ties.

He stressed on further strengthening relations of Pakistan with Sudan in all fields including politics, commerce, culture and defence.

The ambassador-designate thanked the minister and assured of his efforts to promote ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sudan Commerce All

Recent Stories

Polish researchers invent anti-smog sound cannon

Polish researchers invent anti-smog sound cannon

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Russia's FSB Recruiting Ukrainians to ..

Blinken Says Russia's FSB Recruiting Ukrainians to Gain Access to Sensitive Info ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry condemns bla ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry condemns blast in city

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelensky says no such thing as 'minor in ..

Ukraine's Zelensky says no such thing as 'minor incursions'

2 minutes ago
 Forensic audit of yarn shortage to be conducted: A ..

Forensic audit of yarn shortage to be conducted: Asad Umar

5 minutes ago
 Teen pilot completes round-the-world feat

Teen pilot completes round-the-world feat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.