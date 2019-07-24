UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Desirous Of Strong Bilateral Ties With Singapore: President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan was desirous of broadening and deepening its bilateral relations with Singapore at all levels of engagement, particularly in economic field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan was desirous of broadening and deepening its bilateral relations with Singapore at all levels of engagement, particularly in economic field.

Talking to Pakistan's High Commissioner-designate to Singapore Rukhsana Afzaal, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President underlined the need for regular interactions at Joint Ministerial Commission level between the two countries.

The President highlighted that the current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate to the true potential.

He urged the High Commissioner-designate to take proactive measures to enhance the quantum of bilateral trade and also work towards recommencing meaningful negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

He also advised the Ambassador-designate to persuade the Pakistani entrepreneurs in Singapore to benefit from investment-friendly environment of Pakistan and also directed her to make all possible efforts for Pakistan's Full Dialogue Partnership in ASEAN.

The President wished High Commissioner-designate a successful stay in Singapore and hoped that her tenure would bring more vigor and energy to the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

