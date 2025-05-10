Pakistan Destroys S-400 Defence System, Airfields
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 02:07 PM
Key targets include Udhampur, Adampur and Sherkot airbases, all of which were reportedly destroyed, along with several Indian military checkpoints
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) In a powerful response to Indian aggression, Pakistan has launched a series of strikes targeting critical Indian military infrastructure.
The key targets included the Udhampur, Adampur, and Sherkot airbases, all of which were reportedly destroyed, along with several Indian military checkpoints.
Pakistan also carried out a cyberattack on an electric company in the Indian state of Maharashtra, completely disabling the region's power grid. In addition, India’s military satellite was jammed, cutting off key surveillance and communications capabilities.
Pakistani drones were observed flying for several hours over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistan further claimed the destruction of Bathinda and Sirsa airfields, as well as the Uri supply depot, marking a significant expansion of its retaliation under the ongoing military campaign dubbed Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs.
n perhaps the most strategic blow, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully destroyed India’s advanced S-400 air defense system.
The strike was reportedly carried out using JF-17 Thunder jets equipped with hypersonic missiles, completely neutralizing the high-tech system.
Importance of S-400
The S-400, a Russian-made surface-to-air missile defense system, was acquired by India in 2018. It has been a source of national pride due to its advanced capabilities, including the ability to:
- Track up to 300 targets simultaneously
- Engage or destroy 36 targets in a single strike
- Intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones
- Neutralize missiles traveling at speeds of 4.8 kilometers per second
- India had deployed three S-400 systems, with each valued at approximately $1.5 billion. The destruction of one of these systems marks a major loss both in terms of defense capability and financial investment.
As the situation continues to evolve rapidly, Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs is being closely monitored by global powers, with growing concern about the conflict between two nuclear-armed nations spiraling beyond control.
Recent Stories
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields2 minutes ago
-
PM briefs President about Indian aggression, Pakistan response through Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos8 minutes ago
-
PM thanks Bilawal Bhutto for support on Military response to Indian aggression9 minutes ago
-
PM engages political leaders amid rising tensions with India; hails military response19 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held29 minutes ago
-
CM Murad reaffirms support for operation Bunyan al Marsoos, underscores National Unity48 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers held48 minutes ago
-
Proposal for KP languages academy supported, literary circles urge provincial govt to fund scheme58 minutes ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare organize rally to express solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces59 minutes ago
-
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defense1 hour ago
-
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with India2 hours ago