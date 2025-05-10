Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) In a powerful response to Indian aggression, Pakistan has launched a series of strikes targeting critical Indian military infrastructure.

The key targets included the Udhampur, Adampur, and Sherkot airbases, all of which were reportedly destroyed, along with several Indian military checkpoints.

Pakistan also carried out a cyberattack on an electric company in the Indian state of Maharashtra, completely disabling the region's power grid. In addition, India’s military satellite was jammed, cutting off key surveillance and communications capabilities.

Pakistani drones were observed flying for several hours over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistan further claimed the destruction of Bathinda and Sirsa airfields, as well as the Uri supply depot, marking a significant expansion of its retaliation under the ongoing military campaign dubbed Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs.

n perhaps the most strategic blow, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully destroyed India’s advanced S-400 air defense system.

The strike was reportedly carried out using JF-17 Thunder jets equipped with hypersonic missiles, completely neutralizing the high-tech system.

Importance of S-400

The S-400, a Russian-made surface-to-air missile defense system, was acquired by India in 2018. It has been a source of national pride due to its advanced capabilities, including the ability to:

Track up to 300 targets simultaneously

Engage or destroy 36 targets in a single strike

Intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones

Neutralize missiles traveling at speeds of 4.8 kilometers per second

India had deployed three S-400 systems, with each valued at approximately $1.5 billion. The destruction of one of these systems marks a major loss both in terms of defense capability and financial investment.

As the situation continues to evolve rapidly, Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs is being closely monitored by global powers, with growing concern about the conflict between two nuclear-armed nations spiraling beyond control.