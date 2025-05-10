Open Menu

Pakistan Destroys S-400 Defence System, Airfields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 02:07 PM

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Key targets include Udhampur, Adampur and Sherkot airbases, all of which were reportedly destroyed, along with several Indian military checkpoints

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) In a powerful response to Indian aggression, Pakistan has launched a series of strikes targeting critical Indian military infrastructure.

The key targets included the Udhampur, Adampur, and Sherkot airbases, all of which were reportedly destroyed, along with several Indian military checkpoints.

Pakistan also carried out a cyberattack on an electric company in the Indian state of Maharashtra, completely disabling the region's power grid. In addition, India’s military satellite was jammed, cutting off key surveillance and communications capabilities.

Pakistani drones were observed flying for several hours over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistan further claimed the destruction of Bathinda and Sirsa airfields, as well as the Uri supply depot, marking a significant expansion of its retaliation under the ongoing military campaign dubbed Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs.

n perhaps the most strategic blow, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully destroyed India’s advanced S-400 air defense system.

The strike was reportedly carried out using JF-17 Thunder jets equipped with hypersonic missiles, completely neutralizing the high-tech system.

Importance of S-400

The S-400, a Russian-made surface-to-air missile defense system, was acquired by India in 2018. It has been a source of national pride due to its advanced capabilities, including the ability to:

  • Track up to 300 targets simultaneously
  • Engage or destroy 36 targets in a single strike
  • Intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones
  • Neutralize missiles traveling at speeds of 4.8 kilometers per second
  • India had deployed three S-400 systems, with each valued at approximately $1.5 billion. The destruction of one of these systems marks a major loss both in terms of defense capability and financial investment.

As the situation continues to evolve rapidly, Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs is being closely monitored by global powers, with growing concern about the conflict between two nuclear-armed nations spiraling beyond control.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Company Sirsa 2018 All Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

2 minutes ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 hour ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

5 hours ago
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

14 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

14 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

14 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

14 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

15 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan