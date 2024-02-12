Pakistan Determined To Further Cement Ties With Iran: Solangi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the people of Iran and Pakistan and their governments fully understood the significance and value of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
“Pakistan is determined to further strengthen its bilateral relations with Iran as both countries have been enjoying historical brotherly relations,” the minister said while addressing to the ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran here at the Iranian Embassy.
The minister congratulated the Iranians and their government on the anniversary of the Revolution.
“Iran is rapidly moving towards development and prosperity,” he remarked.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan condemns Israel’s military aggression against Rafah City in Gaza6 minutes ago
-
ECP dismisses rigging allegations , assures review of isolated incidents6 minutes ago
-
FM congratulates Iran on 45th anniversary of Islamic revolution16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani, Slovenian envoys discuss bilateral ties26 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over honor killing in Attock26 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Mirpur to remove illegal billboards, hoardings36 minutes ago
-
Need to eliminate violence against women stressed46 minutes ago
-
3 sisters die in fire in Occupied Kashmir46 minutes ago
-
Three injured over minor dispute56 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1338 injured in 1338 RTCs in Punjab1 hour ago
-
Khwaja Asif urges political parties to respect public mandate1 hour ago
-
Former MPA shot dead in attack1 hour ago