Pakistan Determined To Further Cement Ties With Iran: Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the people of Iran and Pakistan and their governments fully understood the significance and value of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“Pakistan is determined to further strengthen its bilateral relations with Iran as both countries have been enjoying historical brotherly relations,” the minister said while addressing to the ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran here at the Iranian Embassy.

The minister congratulated the Iranians and their government on the anniversary of the Revolution.

“Iran is rapidly moving towards development and prosperity,” he remarked.

