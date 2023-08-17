Open Menu

Pakistan Determined To Protect Rights Of Religious Minorities: FO

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan determined to protect rights of religious minorities: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday said Pakistan was fully determined to protect and promote the constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the individuals belonging to religious minorities.

In a statement, she said as a country of law and constitution, Pakistan could not accept the intolerant and violent acts in yesterday's incident in Faisalabad.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has strongly condemned the reprehensible incident that took place in Faisalabad yesterday where churches were targeted and that hurt the sentiments of Christians across the country, she said.

She said these acts are illegal and unconstitutional.

"Our law enforcement authorities took swift action yesterday. They have been instructed by the Prime Minister to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice," she added.

The FO spokesperson said as a multicultural and multi-faith country, Pakistan was fully determined to protect and promote their constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms and to foster social harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect.

