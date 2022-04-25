Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with China: Hina Khar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Monday said Pakistan was determined to further strengthen the all weather strategic cooperative partnership with China.

She was talking to Charge d' Affairs of China Pang Chunxue here.

The Minister of State appreciated the sincere support of China for the progress and development of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan was desirous of enhancing the speed of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

She welcomed the Chinese investment in the special economic zones under the CPEC.