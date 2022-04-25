UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Determined To Strengthen Partnership With China: Hina Khar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Monday said Pakistan was determined to further strengthen the all weather strategic cooperative partnership with China

She was talking to Charge d' Affairs of China Pang Chunxue here.

The Minister of State appreciated the sincere support of China for the progress and development of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan was desirous of enhancing the speed of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

She welcomed the Chinese investment in the special economic zones under the CPEC.

