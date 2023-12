Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Anwaarul Haq Kakar expresses his best wishes for Ambassador Khalil Hashmi on assuming office.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2023) Newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for Ambassador Khalil Hashmi on assuming office.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi took guidance from the Prime Minister regarding China-Pakistan relations.

The Prime minister said Pakistan is determined to take its fraternal relations with China to new heights. He urged the newly appointed ambassador to play role for strengthening Pak-China relations.