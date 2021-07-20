Pakistan developing digital messaging app as alternative to whatsapp

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq said that the app would initially provide a secured chat and audio call facilities, pointing out that video call facility would also be available on the app soon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2021) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication developed a digital messaging app named "Beep Pakistan" in a bid to provide government officials a secure and seamless communication platform.

The development came amid calls for safe communication channels between the government functionaries following a revelation that more than 50,000 numbers were targeted through Israel-made surveillance software by its client governments in different countries which are hostile towards journalists, activists and political opponents.

He maintained that the app is aimed at providing government officials a safe communication platform.

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, ‘Beep Pakistan’ app was undergoing in-house trial, adding that the platform will be launched officially within few months.

It will be mandatory for all the government employees to use the app for official purpose.

Israeli spyware

It is pertinent to mention here that India had targeted a phone which was earlier in Prime Minister Imran Khan's use through an Israeli firm's malware called Pegasus, a global investigation had revealed, igniting fears of widespread privacy and rights abuses.

As reported by an independent Israeli publication Haaretz, several Pakistani officials, Kashmiri freedom fighters, Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and even an Indian supreme court judge had been targeted, the publication said.

The Sources had said that India tried to tap the Federal Cabinet members' calls and messages through the spyware, prompting Pakistan to develop new software for its federal ministers.

A high-level meeting of the civil and military leadership had been called which would decide a future course of action against India's spying attempt following the development.