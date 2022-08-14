Pakistan Diamond Jubilee celebrations held all across AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while congratulating the nation on its 75th Independence Day said that Pakistan is the only nuclear power of the Muslim world.

Chaudhary expressed these views while addressing the main event held here on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The function was attended by the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, ministers, Members of Assembly, Secretaries, senior military and civil officers and a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President said, "There are some powers who cannot digest Pakistan's progress but by the grace of Almighty Allah Pakistan is heading towards the right direction." The AJK President said that a strong and stable Pakistan had been the dream of Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control.

Terming a strong Pakistan as a guarantee for the success of Kashmir's ongoing freedom movement, Barrister Chaudhary said that Pakistan was incomplete without the freedom of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Reiterating the government's commitment towards the Kashmir cause, the President AJK said, "On the auspicious occasion, we assure the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that we will take their case to every forum in the world." "We are fortunate to have been brought up in a free land. Salutations to those who sacrificed for the establishment of Pakistan," Barrister said.

Referring to persecution of minorities in India, he said, "The inhuman treatment meted out to minorities has exposed India's so called secular face before the world." The AJK President also paid rich tributes to officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies who had sacrificed their lives while protecting the geographical and ideological frontiers of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, "Kashmir is the first defense line of Pakistan.

" While congratulating entire nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, he said, "I salute all those who sacrificed for the establishment of Pakistan. "I believe in Pakistaniyat," the PM said adding that getting caught up in regionalism and provincialism was poisonous for the unity and strength of a country." He said, "We are all Pakistanis and there is no doubt about it." He said that Indian Occupied Kashmir was part and parcel of our body. "Pakistan is incomplete until the independence of the Occupied Kashmir, "he asserted.

The AJK PM also lauded Kashmiri leaders including Syed Ali Gilani (late), Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Mir Waiz Umar Farooq and others for their matchless sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan announced to give Rs. 35,000 to female students who recited Naat Rasool Maqbool (PBUH).

President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Prime Minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Ministers and Chief Secretary later cut the cake in honour of Pakistan's 75th birthday in the main ceremony held at Muzaffarabad.

Meanwhile, Golden Jubilee celebrations were held with great enthusiasm and fervor all across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, ceremonies were held at all divisional, district and tehsil headquarters.

The main event was held in the President's House Muzaffarabad.

Before the start of the ceremony, the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played. The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. In the ceremony, the students presented national songs.

On this occasion, great tributes were paid to Quaid-e-Azam Muhmmad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan movement.

Earlier, AJK President and PM unfurled the national flag of Pakistan in the President's House. On this occasion, a smartly turned out contingent of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police presented salute to the national flag.