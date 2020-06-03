UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Did Not Ask Russia For Aid But Technical Talks On Ventilators Ongoing- Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Islamabad has not officially requested Russia's assistance in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic but some Pakistani companies are engaged in technical talks with Russian firms regarding the possible supply of ventilators, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik in an interview, adding that Moscow would certainly help should Islamabad ask for it

"So far, we have not approached the Russian government for any particular assistance," Khan said.

Meanwhile, the diplomat noted that some Pakistani and Russian companies were in technical discussion regarding the possible procurement of ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

"Some of our companies were in contact with the Russian companies for procurement of ventilators. If there is a requirement, the embassy will step in there, but so far there are some technical discussion," Khan stated.

The ambassador expressed confidence that Russia would provide any COVID-related assistance if Islamabad requested such, praising the friendly relations between the countries.

"Having said that, I can tell you on behalf of the government of Pakistan that if the government of Pakistan needs any assistance, we are sure Russia will be there for us. Russia has been helping so many countries. The Russian government has provided assistance from Italy and to even the US. We are a friend of Russia and we know if we need something the Russian government and the Russian people will help us," the ambassador said.

Khan also noted that Pakistan was still thankful for Russia's previous assistance to the South Asian nation during the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods.

To date, Pakistan has reported more than 76,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,621 deaths.

