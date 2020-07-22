Pakistan Digital City Haripur to revolutionize IT sector in KP, says Ziaullah Bangash

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Project Tania Idrees and Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday visited Pakistan Digital City, a project under construction in Haripur here.

MPA Arshad Ayub Khan, former Provincial Minister Yousuf Ayub Khan, Secretary Science and Information Technology (IT) Mukhtiar Ahmed, Director IT board Asim Jamshed, Deputy Director Imran Khan and other senior officials were present during the visit.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board Director Asim Jamshed briefed the participants on the occasion.

Talking to the participants, Ziaullah Bangash said Pakistan Digital City was one of the biggest project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the IT sector and it was an important step towards the completion. He said the provincial government wanted to make Haripur a digital city.

He further said Pakistan Digital City was a good news for the people associated with the field of the IT and the completion of this project would provide the best environment for IT companies.

According to adviser to the chief minister, international IT companies would also be invited to invest in Pakistan Digital City.

He lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board for working day and night for the completion of this project and said the aim of the provincial government was to develop the IT sector and due to the reason, the provincial government had declared 2020 as the year of digital transformation.

During the briefing, Asim Jamshed said such projects were needed for the development of IT sector. He said a complete plan had been made for the completion of Pakistan Digital City.

He said with the establishment of this digital city, all the IT companies would have access to all the basic facilities which would not only increase investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it would also help pave the way for development in this field.

Tania Idrees said the Pakistan Digital City project was a reflection of the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan project, which would be a source of employment for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She further said we were bringing Pakistan towards digitalization. She lauded the plans and efforts of the Board in supporting Digital Pakistan.