Pakistan Digital City in KPK to create 30,000 jobs: report

Officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said the province was ready to launch Pakistan Digital City, the country's first such initiative, which according to them would create 30,000 jobs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said the province was ready to launch Pakistan Digital City, the country's first such initiative, which according to them would create 30,000 jobs.

The Pakistan Digital City aimed to serve as a hub for high technology, innovation, and create thousands of new jobs in the sector will be established in the KP's Haripur district.

In 2018, the provincial government had launched the "Digital KP" policy in a bid to create jobs for youth in the digital economy.

The 70 percent of the land for the development had already been fenced off, Arab news reported quoting Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash.

The hub, he added, is expected to generate some 30,000 new jobs at about 20 various high-tech operations ranging from software manufacturers to hardware factories.

IT sector players say the digital city if it materializes would trigger an "IT revolution" in the country by giving its talent space and opportunity to flourish.

"The master planning and designing will be finalized by the end of October this year,"said Zahoor Shah Marwat , official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board.

"Potential investors, including software houses, technology incubators, electronic manufacturers, mobile, computer, and communications equipment manufacturers will be invited to establish their facilities," the official said.