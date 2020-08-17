UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Digital City In KPK To Create 30,000 Jobs: Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:49 PM

Pakistan Digital City in KPK to create 30,000 jobs: report

Officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said the province was ready to launch Pakistan Digital City, the country's first such initiative, which according to them would create 30,000 jobs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said the province was ready to launch Pakistan Digital City, the country's first such initiative, which according to them would create 30,000 jobs.

The Pakistan Digital City aimed to serve as a hub for high technology, innovation, and create thousands of new jobs in the sector will be established in the KP's Haripur district.

In 2018, the provincial government had launched the "Digital KP" policy in a bid to create jobs for youth in the digital economy.

The 70 percent of the land for the development had already been fenced off, Arab news reported quoting Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash.

The hub, he added, is expected to generate some 30,000 new jobs at about 20 various high-tech operations ranging from software manufacturers to hardware factories.

IT sector players say the digital city if it materializes would trigger an "IT revolution" in the country by giving its talent space and opportunity to flourish.

"The master planning and designing will be finalized by the end of October this year,"said Zahoor Shah Marwat , official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board.

"Potential investors, including software houses, technology incubators, electronic manufacturers, mobile, computer, and communications equipment manufacturers will be invited to establish their facilities," the official said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Mobile Haripur Hub October 2018 From Government Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways lease out 15,172 acres land for ..

2 minutes ago

England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as ma ..

4 minutes ago

Three private members' bills introduced in Senate

4 minutes ago

Mangla Dam rose to 1235.95 feet against 1242.00 f ..

4 minutes ago

Barcelona Commemorates Third Anniversary of Terror ..

4 minutes ago

Accord with IPPs to reduce power generation cost: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.