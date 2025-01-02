Pakistan Digital City Project To Transform Digital Economy: Shafqat Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Digital City project Haripur, currently under construction, has been hailed as a transformative initiative for the country’s digital economy. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Technology Shafqat Iqbal expressed these views during his visit to the project site.
Speaking on the occasion, described the project as a milestone in realizing Pakistan’s vision for digital development, he emphasized the project's potential to create extensive employment opportunities for the youth and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global digital economy. The advisor instructed all relevant departments to ensure transparency and maintain high standards throughout the project's execution.
The visit was also attended by prominent political figures, including the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Umar Ayub Khan, Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, and Provincial Parliamentary Leader and Chairman DDAC Akbar Ayub Khan.
Retired Colonel Tauqeer briefed the delegation on the project's progress and outlined its future goals.
Recognizing the importance of the initiative, Opposition Leader Umar Ayub Khan announced an additional PKR 200 million to ensure the project’s timely and quality-driven completion. He termed the project a game-changer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a significant step toward elevating Pakistan's technological sector to global standards.
Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub Khan and Chairman DDAC Akbar Ayub Khan expressed their commitment to supporting the initiative, assuring that the government would provide all necessary assistance to ensure its success.
The Pakistan Digital City project is expected to serve as a driving force for technological and innovation-led development in the country, creating world-class opportunities for Pakistan’s youth and establishing the nation as a hub for digital advancement.
