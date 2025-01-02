Open Menu

Pakistan Digital City Project To Transform Digital Economy: Shafqat Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan Digital City project to transform digital economy: Shafqat Iqbal

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Digital City project Haripur, currently under construction, has been hailed as a transformative initiative for the country’s digital economy. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Technology Shafqat Iqbal expressed these views during his visit to the project site.

Speaking on the occasion, described the project as a milestone in realizing Pakistan’s vision for digital development, he emphasized the project's potential to create extensive employment opportunities for the youth and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global digital economy. The advisor instructed all relevant departments to ensure transparency and maintain high standards throughout the project's execution.

The visit was also attended by prominent political figures, including the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Umar Ayub Khan, Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, and Provincial Parliamentary Leader and Chairman DDAC Akbar Ayub Khan.

Retired Colonel Tauqeer briefed the delegation on the project's progress and outlined its future goals.

Recognizing the importance of the initiative, Opposition Leader Umar Ayub Khan announced an additional PKR 200 million to ensure the project’s timely and quality-driven completion. He termed the project a game-changer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a significant step toward elevating Pakistan's technological sector to global standards.

Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub Khan and Chairman DDAC Akbar Ayub Khan expressed their commitment to supporting the initiative, assuring that the government would provide all necessary assistance to ensure its success.

The Pakistan Digital City project is expected to serve as a driving force for technological and innovation-led development in the country, creating world-class opportunities for Pakistan’s youth and establishing the nation as a hub for digital advancement.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Visit Progress Haripur SITE Hub Pakistani Rupee All Government Million Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

1 hour ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

1 hour ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

2 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

11 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

13 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

14 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan