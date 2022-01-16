UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone To Be Inaugurated In Haripur On Monday

January 16, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal and provincial ministers will be present on the occasion.

The Pakistan Digital City is Rs 1.31 billion project and scattered over 86 kanals land.

The Pakistan Digital City Haripur is a flagship project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide all facilities to IT industry at one place.

It will benefit other allied industries like electronics, software houses, mobile phone industry, technology incubators, computer industry in the province.

The Pakistan Digital City Haripur, aims to serve as state-of-the-art facility to enable collaborations and innovation amongst academia, research, industry and planners from within country and abroad.

