Pakistan Dire Need Of Solidarity, Unity At Start Of New Year 2025: Samina
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday said that Pakistan is in a dire need of solidarity, unity and brotherhood at the beginning of the New Year 2025.
She expressed these views in her congratulatory statement on the occasion of the beginning of the New Year 2025.
She said that enemies are trying to sabotage peace situation in Pakistan and enemy would never be allowed to succeed in his evil intentions.
She said that Pakistan is our homeland and Balochistan is our province, we all should forget our differences and work for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, especially Balochistan.
At this time, the country is in dire need of peace and order as well as economic and political stability, for this, all institutions and political parties has to forget their differences and sit together for the sake of the country, she said.
She said that Pakistan forces and security agencies are working day and night for national security and our vision is equal development and prosperity throughout the country including Balochistan.
We are working hard for prosperity and development of our people and this mission will continue to solve public problems, she said.
Samina Zehri further said that at the beginning of the New Year, the whole nation should take a pledge to forget their differences in the New Year and make a place for each other in their hearts and work for the security and prosperity of the country with an open heart.
Paying tribute to the Pakistan Army and other security forces, she said that the men of our security agencies have laid down their lives and established peace and order throughout the country, including Balochistan, which enemies want to be sabotaged with the help of terrorist vested interests but our brave security forces have always crushed the evil intentions of the enemies and InshaALLAH will not allow their nefarious purposes to be fulfilled in the future.
The New Year brings happiness, development and prosperity for Pakistan especially of Balochistan. 2025 will prove to be an important milestone and the law and order situation will improve throughout the country, including Balochistan, she noted.
She said that, there are attractive opportunities for Pakistan which investors can take full advantage of it.
She prayed that Allah may make 2025 a year of peace and prosperity for Pakistan and save us all from the tricks of enemies and sudden calamities.
