Pakistan Disappointed at Rhetoric Coming Out From Afghanistan - Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Islamabad is disappointed at the rhetoric coming out of Afghanistan toward Pakistan given the contribution the latter has made to the peace process, Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday.

"We have been very disappointed as a country, extremely disappointed at what the kind of rhetoric, the kind of attitude that is coming out of Kabul towards Pakistan. No other country has done more," Yusuf said at the US Institute of Peace.

Fighting has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) has intensified the offensive to recapture Afghanistan since the foreign forces began to withdrawing from the country. Meanwhile, Kabul has repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations against the terror group.

The relations between the Afghan government and Pakistan took another hit after the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped on in Islamabad on July 16. She was reportedly released after several hours of being subjected to torture.

Kabul subsequently recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan and has demanded those responsible for the incident to be punished. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry called the decision unfortunate and regrettable.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is participating in the so-called extended Troika format along with Russia, China and the United States that acts as a mediator in the Afghan conflict.