UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Disappointed At Rhetoric Coming Out From Afghanistan - Security Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:29 PM

Pakistan Disappointed at Rhetoric Coming Out From Afghanistan - Security Advisor

Islamabad is disappointed at the rhetoric coming out of Afghanistan toward Pakistan given the contribution the latter has made to the peace process, Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Islamabad is disappointed at the rhetoric coming out of Afghanistan toward Pakistan given the contribution the latter has made to the peace process, Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday.

"We have been very disappointed as a country, extremely disappointed at what the kind of rhetoric, the kind of attitude that is coming out of Kabul towards Pakistan. No other country has done more," Yusuf said at the US Institute of Peace.

Fighting has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) has intensified the offensive to recapture Afghanistan since the foreign forces began to withdrawing from the country. Meanwhile, Kabul has repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations against the terror group.

The relations between the Afghan government and Pakistan took another hit after the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped on in Islamabad on July 16. She was reportedly released after several hours of being subjected to torture.

Kabul subsequently recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan and has demanded those responsible for the incident to be punished. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry called the decision unfortunate and regrettable.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is participating in the so-called extended Troika format along with Russia, China and the United States that acts as a mediator in the Afghan conflict.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Russia China United States July From Government

Recent Stories

FAB likely to get environmental approval for its H ..

FAB likely to get environmental approval for its Hqs building soon

1 minute ago
 India's Modi Explores Ways to Boost Bilateral Trad ..

India's Modi Explores Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade With Australian Special Envo ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister courageously highlighted Kashmir is ..

Prime Minister courageously highlighted Kashmir issue at int'l forums: Shibli

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, India Have Prospects for Movement on Rel ..

Pakistan, India Have Prospects for Movement on Relations - Security Advisor

1 minute ago
 Main stream print media publishes supplements to e ..

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimi ..

35 minutes ago
 UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on S ..

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on Shared Interests - Spokesman

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.