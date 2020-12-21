UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Discusses Energy Related Matters With US Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan discusses energy related matters with US authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Monday held a virtual meeting with Assistant Secretary of US State Department for Energy Resources Francis R Fannon.

US Chargé d'Affaires Angela Aggeler was also present in the virtual session, during which the both sides discussed the energy sector including Pakistan's third party access policy for gas infrastructure, a Petroleum Division news release said.

The minister gave an overview of Pakistan's Energy sector and the present government's earnest endeavours in reforming the country's energy sector.

The SAPM highlighted the key areas of Third Party Access Rule under which the government would open up the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business from a pure state-led monopoly to an open market for private participation.

He explained about the government policy of not increasing its financial commitments in the LNG sector and allowing the private sector to step in.

The SAPM also apprised the participants that if the existing terminals wanted to remarket their excess capacity, they were free to do.

While explaining the Third-Party Access (TPA) rules, Nadeem Babar said that the TPA was already available for the pipelines too.

He further said that the pipelines were now open access to anyone who had the gas marketing licences from the independent regulator – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority. "Any unused government capacity of terminals is also being advertised and private companies will be able to bring & sell the LNG to consumers of their own choice."Nadeem Babar termed the TPA rules a 'favourble development' that could, hopefully, lead more US companies to invest in the LNG sector of Pakistan.

Fennon thanked the Minister and SAPM for the informed session on TPA rule of Pakistan. He hoped that the US would step up cooperation in the energy sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Lead Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.