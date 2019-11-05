Pakistan on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the US State Department's Country Report on Terrorism 2018 and said factual situation and the country's sacrifices were completely overlooked

"The report completely overlooks the factual situation on the ground and the tremendous contribution made and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan over the last two decades in the international struggle against terrorism," a Foreign Office statement read in response to the report.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan's efforts not only resulted in the elimination of Al-Qaeda from this region, but also made the world a safer place, adding that the country was committed to take concrete actions under its National Action Plan.

The FO statement mentioned that Pakistan took extensive legal and administrative measures for implementation of its obligations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals.

It said Pakistan was continuing actions to fully implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan.

As noted in the report, Pakistan faces the threat of terrorism from a number of groups including TTP, JuA and ISKP. The report, however, fails to mention that these groups continue to operate and conduct terrorist activities against Pakistan from across the border, it said.

The FO statement said Pakistan has facilitated US and Taliban direct talks in the context of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process in good faith.

"Pakistan's positive contribution in this regard has been widely acknowledged, including by the United States and its leadership. Any insinuation to the contrary is unwarranted and is inconsistent with the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations," it added.

The FO statement added that Pakistan always stressed that counter-terrorism efforts could be effectively advanced through constructive engagement.

"We hope Pakistan's commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognized and appreciated in the right perspective," it said.