Pakistan Dispatches 105 Tons Of Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 10:09 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that following his telephone call with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Government of Pakistan dispatched 105 tons of humanitarian relief assistance to Afghanistan

The consignment includes essential food items, medicines, tents, blankets, and bubble mats, aimed at supporting those affected by the recent earthquakes in Afghanistan.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers for the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," DPM/FM Ishaq Dar wrote on his official X handle.

He affirmed that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the brotherly people of Afghanistan in this difficult time.

