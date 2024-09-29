Open Menu

Pakistan Dispatches 10th Relief Consignment For Palestine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Pakistan, on Sunday, dispatched its 10th relief consignment, consisting of medical items, for the people of Palestine, said Foreign Office spokesperson.

In a statement, she said that the send-off ceremony, held at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, was attended by Dr.

Darshan, MNA from Sindh Province; the Additional Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Najeeb Durrani; and officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The relief consignment will arrive in Amman, Jordan, for onward delivery to Palestine.

