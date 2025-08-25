Pakistan Dispatches 21st Consignment Of Relief Goods To Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan continues its relief campaign for the people of Gaza.
A fresh consignment of 100 tons of relief goods was dispatched on Monday from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore via a special flight, marking the 21st consignment dispatched for the people of Gaza. The consignment includes ration bags, ready-to-eat meals, and canned fruits to meet the urgent food needs of the Palestinian people.
Earlier, on August 23, the 19th consignment carrying 100 tons of relief goods was sent from Lahore, while another consignment carrying 12 tons of relief supplies departed from Islamabad. With the latest dispatch, the total volume of aid sent by Pakistan to Gaza has reached 2,027 tons through 21 consignments via multiple flights.
A ceremony was held at the airport to mark the departure of the relief goods.
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain attended as the chief guest, alongside government representatives and senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Addressing the occasion, the Federal Minister appreciated the efforts of NDMA and partner welfare organizations for ensuring the swift dispatch of aid to Gaza. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to stand by the Palestinian people in their hour of need and pledged that Pakistan would continue to make every possible effort to meet their humanitarian requirements.
