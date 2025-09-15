Open Menu

Pakistan Dispatches 22nd Relief Consignment Of 100 Tons For Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan dispatches 22nd relief consignment of 100 tons for Gaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Monday dispatched the 22nd consignment of humanitarian assistance for Gaza,

comprising 100 tons of food supplies, under the supervision of the National Disaster

Management Authority (NDMA).

The consignment, prepared in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation, departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore via a special flight. With the latest shipment, the total relief aid sent from Pakistan to Gaza has reached 2,127 tons.

The consignment included ration bags containing wheat flour, rice, cooking oil, chickpeas, ready-to-eat food and canned fruit, covering a range of 32 essential food items.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the send-off ceremony as chief guest.

Senior government officials and the NDMA representatives were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said the relief goods carried a message of love from the people of Pakistan for the people of Gaza. She said Pakistanis’ hearts beat with their Palestinian brothers and sisters, adding that every sensitive soul was anguished by the atrocities being committed against innocent Muslims in Gaza.

CM Maryam Nawaz appreciated NDMA and partner welfare organizations for ensuring timely dispatch of relief goods. “Pakistan stands firmly with the people of Palestine in this difficult time and will make every possible effort to help meet their needs,” she added.

Recent Stories

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperatio ..

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Heari ..

Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB

27 minutes ago
 Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 7 ..

Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat

41 minutes ago
 Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real ..

Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball

42 minutes ago
 ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

42 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis

48 minutes ago
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustai ..

Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother U ..

Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away

1 hour ago
 Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationa ..

Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..

2 hours ago
 Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable ..

Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..

2 hours ago
 du completes secondary public share offering with ..

Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan