Pakistan dispatches 22nd relief consignment of 100 tons for Gaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Monday dispatched the 22nd consignment of humanitarian assistance for Gaza,

comprising 100 tons of food supplies, under the supervision of the National Disaster

Management Authority (NDMA).

The consignment, prepared in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation, departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore via a special flight. With the latest shipment, the total relief aid sent from Pakistan to Gaza has reached 2,127 tons.

The consignment included ration bags containing wheat flour, rice, cooking oil, chickpeas, ready-to-eat food and canned fruit, covering a range of 32 essential food items.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the send-off ceremony as chief guest.

Senior government officials and the NDMA representatives were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said the relief goods carried a message of love from the people of Pakistan for the people of Gaza. She said Pakistanis’ hearts beat with their Palestinian brothers and sisters, adding that every sensitive soul was anguished by the atrocities being committed against innocent Muslims in Gaza.

CM Maryam Nawaz appreciated NDMA and partner welfare organizations for ensuring timely dispatch of relief goods. “Pakistan stands firmly with the people of Palestine in this difficult time and will make every possible effort to help meet their needs,” she added.