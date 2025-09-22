Pakistan Dispatches 23rd Relief Consignment Of 100 Tons For Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Monday dispatched the 23rd consignment of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, comprising 100 tons of food supplies, under the supervision of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The consignment departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, via a special flight. With this shipment, the total relief aid sent from Pakistan to Gaza has reached 2,227 tons.
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan attended the send-off ceremony as the chief guest, alongside senior government officials and NDMA representatives.
In his address, the governor stated that the NDMA has so far sent 23 consignments totaling 2,227 tons of relief goods, including clothing, medicines, dry rations and food items. He praised the NDMA for its timely and effective delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.
“The oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Palestine are our brothers,” the governor said, expressing deep solidarity with the victims of Israeli aggression.
He strongly condemned Israeli military actions, stating that Israel poses a threat to global peace and that innocent civilians, including children, are being martyred daily.
The governor called upon the United Nations to take strict notice of Israeli terrorism and urged all Islamic countries to unite in support of Palestine.
“Israel is blatantly violating international humanitarian laws by targeting civilian areas in Gaza and Palestine,” he added.
The governor reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the country's commitment to standing with the oppressed people of Gaza in their time of need.
