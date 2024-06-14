Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as per the direction of the government of Pakistan dispatched 300 tons of relief goods including medicines, hygiene kits and ration bags to conflict-hit masses of Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as per the direction of the government of Pakistan dispatched 300 tons of relief goods including medicines, hygiene kits and ration bags to conflict-hit masses of Gaza.

According to the NDMA, the Authority dispatched the ninth tranche of relief goods with the support of Al-Khidmat Foundation while continuing the process of sending aid to the people of Gaza.

The relief items were dispatched from Karachi to Aqaba Port, Jordan whereas representatives of NDMA and Al Khidmat Foundation were present at the departure ceremony in Karachi.

Earlier, the NDMA had sent eight relief consignments of about 1000 tonnes to Gazans. The supplies included special tents, blankets, surgical supplies, medicines, women hygiene kits and ration bags to protect them against extreme weather conditions.