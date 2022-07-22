UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Dispatches 3rd Tranche Of Relief Assistance For Disaster-hit Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan dispatches 3rd tranche of relief assistance for disaster-hit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday dispatched the third tranche of relief assistance for the flood and earthquake affected Afghans as part of its humanitarian support to the war-torn neighbouring country.

The handing over ceremony of relief assistance package for flood victims of Afghanistan was held at Noor Khan Base, where Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the chief guest, a news release said.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and senior officials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Afghan Embassy. Charge d'affaires of Afghanistan Sardar Muhammad Shakeeb received the relief goods on behalf of Afghan Government.

On directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, NDMA arranged 10.6 tonnes consignment which consisted of winter clothing items, tents, blankets, tarpaulin and food items such as flour, ghee, cooking oil and sugar to support the people of Afghanistan in calamity-hit areas.

While delivering his remarks, the foreign minister said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with people of Afghanistan currently suffering with natural calamities like floods and earthquake.

Bilawal Zardari said that Government of Pakistan had sent multiple emergency relief consignment to Afghanistan. He also urged international community to step up relief efforts to help affectees in Afghanistan.

The minister also appreciated the role of NDMA, MoFA, Pakistan Air Force and relevant departments for spearheading provision of relief goods to Afghanistan. The minister also lauded the compliance with prime minister's directions by NDMA for arranging packs of warm clothes.

Afghan Charge d' affaires in Islamabad thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for extending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier, NDMA has promptly dispatched humanitarian assistance to affected areas on June 23 via road which was followed by second tranche through aircraft on 24 June. Both consignments carried family tents, blankets, tarpaulin, essential food items, and medical supplies for catering needs of floods and earthquake affected Afghan people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Earthquake Prime Minister Flood Oil Road June Family Government Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

5 minutes ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

2 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.