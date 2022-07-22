Pakistan dispatches 3rd tranche of relief assistance for disaster-hit Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday dispatched the third tranche of relief assistance for the flood and earthquake affected Afghans as part of its humanitarian support to the war-torn neighbouring country.

The handing over ceremony of relief assistance package for flood victims of Afghanistan was held at Noor Khan Base, where Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the chief guest, a news release said.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and senior officials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Afghan Embassy. Charge d'affaires of Afghanistan Sardar Muhammad Shakeeb received the relief goods on behalf of Afghan Government.

On directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, NDMA arranged 10.6 tonnes consignment which consisted of winter clothing items, tents, blankets, tarpaulin and food items such as flour, ghee, cooking oil and sugar to support the people of Afghanistan in calamity-hit areas.

While delivering his remarks, the foreign minister said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with people of Afghanistan currently suffering with natural calamities like floods and earthquake.

Bilawal Zardari said that Government of Pakistan had sent multiple emergency relief consignment to Afghanistan. He also urged international community to step up relief efforts to help affectees in Afghanistan.

The minister also appreciated the role of NDMA, MoFA, Pakistan Air Force and relevant departments for spearheading provision of relief goods to Afghanistan. The minister also lauded the compliance with prime minister's directions by NDMA for arranging packs of warm clothes.

Afghan Charge d' affaires in Islamabad thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for extending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier, NDMA has promptly dispatched humanitarian assistance to affected areas on June 23 via road which was followed by second tranche through aircraft on 24 June. Both consignments carried family tents, blankets, tarpaulin, essential food items, and medical supplies for catering needs of floods and earthquake affected Afghan people.