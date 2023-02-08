Pakistan dispatches emergency relief assistance to earthquake-hit Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider and Ambassador of Syria, Dr. Ramez AlRaee on Wednesday attended NDMA's Assistance Package dispatching ceremony here at Islamabad International Airport.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a news release said this tranche was part of the Prime Minister's announced assistance for earthquake affectees in Syria and Turkiye.

It comprised of 2,600 blankets and 270 big family tents out of cumulative 4,000 blankets and 6,000 tents as part of initial consignment.

The consignment was dispatched through special Chartered Flight of PIA to Syria.

While expressing grief over the loss of lives, the Minister said Pakistan would continue to support Syria in the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake.

The Chairman NDMA said while Pakistan was still recovering from Floods 2022, the Prime Minister had directed NDMA to make all-out relief assistance efforts for brotherly Muslim countries in these challenging times.

He apprised that a large NDMA road convoy loaded with relief items would tentatively leave on 10th February for Syria.

The NDMA is also arranging Urban Search and Rescue team for Syria and Turkiye. Besides that, NDMA will collect any donation articles from NGOs, government departments and people for packaged cargo dispatch to Syria & Turkiye in the coming days.

The Syrian Ambassador thanked the Government and People of Pakistan for sending humanitarian assistance for affectees in their hour of need.