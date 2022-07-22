Pakistan dispatches emergency relief goods for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed Pakistan's resolve to continue assistance and relief efforts for the brotherly Afghan people.

The foreign minister stated this as he attended a ceremony held at the Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi, to dispatch a consignment of emergency relief assistance to Kandahar, to support affected people in eastern Afghanistan in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods.

Highlighting the fraternal bonds between the peoples of the two countries, the foreign minister said that both the Government and people of Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Afghan nation in these testing times.

The foreign minister also underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Afghanistan and underlined that the two countries had remained engaged to devise a facilitative trade and transit regime and increase connectivity.

The ceremony was attended by the Chargé d'Affairesof the Embassy of Afghanistan, the Chairman NDMA,and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.