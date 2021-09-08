Pakistan dispatches humanitarian assistance for Afghan people

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan has decided to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan.

Three C-130s were being dispatched to Afghanistan.

After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes, Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday said in a press release.

"The Government of Pakistan would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment," it was further added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan also urged the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert possible humanitarian crisis.