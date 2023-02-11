UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Dispatches Over 200 Tons Of Relief Items Including Winterized Blankets To Turkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan dispatches over 200 tons of relief items including winterized blankets to Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :In line with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's directive, about 200.7 tons of relief assistance including 18 tons of winterized tents had been sent to the quake-affected people of the brotherly country Turkiye.

The request for tents was made by the Turkish government to save hundreds of thousands of the quake-affected people who were bracing the severe cold.

So far, different flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have delivered 200.7 tons of relief goods including winterized blankets to the quake-affected populace of Turkiye.

These relief assistance consignments included tents, blankets and other items.

Sharing the latest details of the quake, the Turkish health minister informed media that more than 20,213 people had lost their lives in the 10 affected provinces while 80,052 others were injured.

A total of 67 survivors were also rescued from the rubble in the last 24 hours. 1,666 aftershocks were recorded so far in the aftermath of two massive tremors that brought unprecedented destruction in Turkiye.

According to experts, Turkiye lies on two fault lines. The recent double earthquake was far more intense than anything seen since 1939. The first quake registered a magnitude 7.8, followed by another of 7.5 tremor.

