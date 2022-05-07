UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance For Flood-Hit Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance for Flood-Hit Afghanistan

To express solidarity and deepest sympathies with flood affectees of Afghanistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan has directed National Disaster Management Authority to dispatch immediate relief assistance

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07 May, 2022) To express solidarity and deepest sympathies with flood affectees of Afghanistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan has directed National Disaster Management Authority to dispatch immediate relief assistance.

In the light of the directions, NDMA has dispatched first consignment of relief goods consisting of family tents, flour, rice and sugar to flood-hit Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-i-Sharif today, while second consignment will also be sent soon.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Afghanistan dispatched the relief assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Flood Family Flour

Recent Stories

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile after ..

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile after US nuclear warning

10 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 39,600 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 39,600 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

10 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 1,251 new COVID-19 infections, 7 ..

Malaysia reports 1,251 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

10 minutes ago
 U.S. Bay Area COVID cases climb

U.S. Bay Area COVID cases climb

12 minutes ago
 Gas leak sparks hotel blast, says Cuban presidenti ..

Gas leak sparks hotel blast, says Cuban presidential office

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.