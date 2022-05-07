Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance for Flood-Hit Afghanistan

To express solidarity and deepest sympathies with flood affectees of Afghanistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan has directed National Disaster Management Authority to dispatch immediate relief assistance

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07 May, 2022) To express solidarity and deepest sympathies with flood affectees of Afghanistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan has directed National Disaster Management Authority to dispatch immediate relief assistance.

In the light of the directions, NDMA has dispatched first consignment of relief goods consisting of family tents, flour, rice and sugar to flood-hit Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-i-Sharif today, while second consignment will also be sent soon.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Afghanistan dispatched the relief assistance.