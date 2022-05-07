Pakistan dispatches relief assistance for flood-hit Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched immediate relief assistance to Afghanistan to express solidarity and deepest sympathies with flood affected people of Afghanistan.

The first consignment of relief goods consisting of family tents, flour, rice and sugar to flood-hit Afghanistan was dispatched to Mazar-i-Sharif through PAF C-130 aircraft on Saturday, while second consignment would also be sent soon.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan dispatched the relief assistance, said the NDMA spokesman in a statement.