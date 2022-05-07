UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance For Flood-hit Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan dispatches relief assistance for flood-hit Afghanistan

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched immediate relief assistance to Afghanistan to express solidarity and deepest sympathies with flood affected people of Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched immediate relief assistance to Afghanistan to express solidarity and deepest sympathies with flood affected people of Afghanistan.

The first consignment of relief goods consisting of family tents, flour, rice and sugar to flood-hit Afghanistan was dispatched to Mazar-i-Sharif through PAF C-130 aircraft on Saturday, while second consignment would also be sent soon.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan dispatched the relief assistance, said the NDMA spokesman in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Flood Family Flour

Recent Stories

EU Attempts to Save Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Ami ..

EU Attempts to Save Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Discord Between US, Iran - B ..

51 seconds ago
 Sinn Fein leader vows 'new era' for Northern Irela ..

Sinn Fein leader vows 'new era' for Northern Ireland

52 seconds ago
 12 Criminals arrested during a crackdown in Rajanp ..

12 Criminals arrested during a crackdown in Rajanpur

54 seconds ago
 UK Health Authorities Report Monkeypox Case in Eng ..

UK Health Authorities Report Monkeypox Case in England

57 seconds ago
 Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budg ..

Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budget: Miftah Ismail

33 minutes ago
 One tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Cantt ..

One tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Cantt area

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.