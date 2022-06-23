UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Dispatches Relief Goods For Afghan Earthquake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Pakistan dispatches relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has dispatched relief goods for Afghanistan earthquake victims.

The National Disaster Management Authority dispatched a consignment including family tents, tarpaulins, blankets and emergency medicines, said the spokesperson of NDMA.

"Pakistan has assured all possible support to ameliorate the sufferings of the Afghan people affected by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake which hit parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday, (Jun 22, 2022", it said.

